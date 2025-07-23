Imphal: Dengue is stalking major districts of Manipur, including Imphal West, Imphal East, and Churachandpur, with one death, 91 confirmed cases, and 150 suspected cases reported, exposing the health department’s lack of preparedness to tackle its spread.

The death due to dengue was reported from Bishnupur district in the first half of 2025, according to data published by the Directorate of Health Services, Government of Manipur.

The districts that have reported dengue cases include Imphal West (50 cases), Imphal East (11), Thoubal (9), Bishnupur (8), Kakching (4), Ukhrul (3), Churachandpur (1), Kamjong (1), Senapati (1), Tamenglong (1), Chandel (1), and Tengnoupal (1).

According to the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), Manipur recorded five dengue-related deaths and 2,463 cases in 2024. In earlier years, the state reported 359 cases in 2019, 37 in 2020, 203 in 2021, 503 cases and four deaths in 2022, and 2,548 cases in 2023.

Mosquitoes, which are mostly active during the daytime and breed in clean stagnant water, are responsible for spreading dengue. The state government’s health authorities have appealed to the public to eliminate waterlogging and stagnant water in their surroundings.

This appeal comes against the backdrop of poor sanitation and a shortage of essential supplies, including mosquito nets and repellents, especially in relief camps for displaced persons. Authorities added that the government has already initiated preventive measures such as fogging and the chemical treatment or soaking of mosquito nets to help prevent further outbreaks of the disease.