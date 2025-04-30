Imphal: A heavy downpour accompanied by a cyclonic hailstorm struck at Anal Khullen village and its adjoining Chakpikarong, one of the oldest Anal Naga tribe villages situated about 20 km from the district headquarters Chandel in Manipur, sharing border with Myanmar on the south on Monday late afternoon.

The hailstorm that covered 4-5 inches of hail lasted for nearly 15 minutes, caused extensive damage to 12 houses and uprooted trees in the village, an official reported.

The roofs of many houses have been damaged by hailstorms, said, Susa Anal, an elder of Anal Khullen village, adding that those affected by the hailstorm are mostly farmers and daily wage earners who depend on agriculture for their livelihood.

Appealing to authorities concerned for assistance, the elderly villager said that the families are poor and therefore, they will not be able to repair the houses.

The affected villagers are highly dependent on agriculture, mainly jhum cultivation, for their livelihood.

Another report stated that a sudden and strong hailstorm also caused damage to several electric lines, and trees were uprooted in the Noney district of Manipur, with Assam to the northwest. More than 10 houses were ravaged in the Longmai Area in the same district.

The “I LOVE LONGMAI” signage at Longmai Common Ground and a Mahindra Bolero were also left in the trail of destruction.

A tree was uprooted in the NHIDCL PMU, Noney Office campus. Uprooted trees also caused damage to several electric poles and electric wires in various places.