Imphal: The Congress party on Wednesday demanded immediate assembly election in Manipur.

The Grand Old Party also launched a nationwide signature campaign, arguing that a new democratic government is the only path to restore peace in the region.

As per reports, this campaign aims to collect ten crore signatures across the country, which will then be submitted to either the President or the Election Commission of India.

During a recent rally in Imphal, key Congress figures, including AICC in-charge for Manipur, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, passionately argued for the people’s right to choose a new government.

Addressing the gathering, Ulaka spoke on the current state of affairs, stating that despite the BJP and its allies holding a significant majority of 55 out of 60 assembly seats, Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February.

AICC secretary Christopher Tilak also complained of “maximum constitutional violations” in the state.

The Congress vowed to continue its efforts and agitation until elections are announced and a democratically elected government is re-established, signalling their commitment to the cause.