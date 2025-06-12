Guwahati: Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday revealed that the Centre supports the people’s demand for a popular government in the conflict-hit state. He made the statement after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi earlier this week.

Singh, accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, visited the national capital on Monday to brief central leaders on Manipur’s ongoing unrest, which has claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands since May 2023.

Singh told reporters at Imphal airport that he met Shah on the night of June 9 and again the next day for an extended meeting.

During the discussions, he updated the Union Home Minister on multiple issues, including frequent bandhs, the situation of internally displaced persons, and the ongoing restrictions on free movement along the state’s highways.

“I conveyed to him the public’s strong desire for a popular government in Manipur. Shah assured us that the Centre shares this goal and will act accordingly after reviewing the situation,” Singh said.

He added that efforts are already underway to convene a meeting involving representatives from various communities. Singh also pointed to the Centre’s previous attempt to mediate peace, referencing a meeting held on April 5 between representatives of the Meitei and Kuki communities.

When asked about the issue of illegal immigration, Singh said he had submitted a memorandum to Shah, requesting an extension of the 30-day deadline issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for verifying the identity and documents of suspected illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

On May 19, the MHA instructed all states and Union Territories to complete the identification process within 30 days. Individuals who fail to provide valid documents face the risk of deportation.

Singh and several Meitei organizations have blamed illegal immigrants from Myanmar for the state’s ethnic tensions and the spread of drug-related problems.

Singh also said that Shah assured him the Centre would not take any steps that could harm Manipur’s interests. “He appealed to everyone to maintain peace and encouraged people to carry out any form of protest or movement in a peaceful and democratic manner,” he added.