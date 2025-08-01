Imphal: Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Additional Director General, Border Security Force (ADG, BSF), undertook a day-long visit to Manipur on Friday to assess the prevailing security situation and review the operational readiness of the BSF, Assam Rifles, and Indian Army units deployed in the border areas of the state.

The visit reaffirmed the BSF’s firm commitment to ensuring peace, stability, and developmental progress in the conflict-affected region.

During his visit, the ADG, BSF, was briefed on ground realities and ongoing operations aimed at restoring normalcy.

He inspected the preparedness of troops and commended their professionalism, resilience, and dedication in managing complex challenges on the ground.

Later, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, along with Ravi Kant, Inspector General, Border Security Force, Mizoram and Cachar Frontier, called on the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan, Imphal.

During the meeting, the officers briefed the Governor on the overall security situation along the border, the operational preparedness of the BSF in the region, and ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability.

They also highlighted the coordination with state agencies and reiterated the BSF’s commitment to maintaining peace and security.