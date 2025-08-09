Imphal: A live grenade was found early Saturday morning at the residential gate of former Manipur University Vice Chancellor, Professor Hijam Tombi, in the Sagolband Tera Yenkhom Leirak area of Imphal West.

The bomb, which family members found around 5:30 a.m., was reported to the police. A team from the Lamphel police station, along with the Manipur Police Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, was dispatched to the scene.

Bomb experts successfully removed the grenade at 7:33 a.m. and safely disposed of it later that morning in the Langol hills.

While no group has claimed responsibility, authorities suspect the motive may be related to monetary demands.

The incident has heightened security concerns in the area. A case has been registered with the police, and an investigation is currently underway to determine who is responsible for the threat.

