Imphal: Manipur Pradesh BJP president Adhikarimayum Sarda Devi stated that central BJP leaders are fully committed to forming a BJP-led government in Manipur. She made the statement on Saturday after a special meeting held at the BJP’s state unit office.

Speaking to the media following a meeting with BJP legislators, Sarda Devi emphasized that the formation of a new government remains the top priority for both the BJP and the people of Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

She expressed confidence that the party’s legislators will take full responsibility for resolving the issue in the interest of public welfare.

While Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has submitted his resignation amid ongoing violence and related concerns, Sarda Devi assured that BJP legislators remain united and committed to forming a new government when the time is right.

She dismissed any rumors of internal division, adding that the BJP holds a majority in the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly and is working diligently to form a new government as soon as possible.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

BJP MLA Paonam Brojen, who represents Wangjing Tentha AC, also attended the meeting and stated that the central leaders will select the next Chief Minister from among the BJP legislators once they are ready to form the new government.

He added that BJP MLAs are awaiting a decision from the central leadership regarding the party’s new leader in the state.

During Saturday’s meeting, the BJP MLAs requested Sarda Devi to formally propose the installation of the new government to the central leadership without further delay.

Notably, 15 BJP MLAs attended Saturday’s meeting. The remaining legislators were out of station, reportedly engaged in flood relief efforts across various parts of the state.

In addition, 25 BJP legislators convened on Friday at the official residence of MLA Thongam Biswajit (Thongju AC).

The BJP currently holds 37 seats in the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly, including five former JD(U) MLAs who later joined the BJP.