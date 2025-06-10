Imphal: Arambai Tenggol (AT) has called off its 10-day statewide shutdown in Manipur, which was announced following the June 7 arrest of its senior leader Asem Kanan Singh.

AT spokesperson Robin Mangang, addressing the media in Imphal on Tuesday, said the decision was made in response to appeals from the public. “We have decided to suspend the shutdown to ease the inconvenience caused to the people across the valley,” he said.

Despite lifting the shutdown, Mangang clarified that the group would continue democratic forms of protest until Kanan Singh is released unconditionally. “We’ve learned that his arrest may be linked to personal issues, but we cannot ignore it as he remains one of our key leaders,” he stated.

Mangang reiterated the group’s origins as an unarmed socio-cultural body formed to preserve Manipur’s heritage. “Circumstances forced us to take up arms. Sadly, our campaign to protect Manipur from drug syndicates has led to persecution by agencies like the NIA and CBI,” he claimed.

Government officials have said that Kanan Singh, a dismissed head constable from Manipur Police, was arrested in connection with a 2020 arms smuggling case.

Meanwhile, normalcy began returning on Tuesday morning to the five valley districts — Bishnupur, Kakching, Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal.

The night before, however, saw violent clashes between protesters and security forces in several locations including Khurai Lamlong (Imphal East), Tera (Imphal West), and Nambol (Bishnupur).

Security forces used tear gas and rubber bullets to control the mobs, who had set up roadblocks and damaged police vehicles. Two policemen were reported injured in the Nambol clash.