Imphal: Central security forces and Manipur police in a coordinated combing operation apprehended 5 suspected United National Liberation Front – Pambei group (UNLF-P), including a teenager, along with ammunition, wireless sets, 7 mobile phones, and a four-wheeler.

The police arrested four cadres of UNLF (P) and an associate of their prejudicial activities from Wangkhei Thangapat Mapan, Imphal East, near Young Pioneer Club under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East District.

The cadres are identified as Wangmayum Azizur Rahamna @ Tiger (52) of Mayang Imphal Bengoon Yangbi Mayai Leikai, Imphal West, Sheikh Wasim Raja @ Wangthoiba (30) of Kiyamgei Muslim Mayai Leikai, Imphal East, Md. Faruk Khan @ Kengba (19) of Phabakchao Konuma, Imphal West, and Phusham Ajmir @ Kakpa (24) of Mayang Imphal Bengoon Yangbi Makha Leikai, Imphal West.

Meanwhile, their associate is identified as Khullakpam Ibosana (44 years) of Oinam Sawombung Main Road, Imphal West.

The arrested UNLF (P) cadres were involved in extortion activities in the Imphal Valley and intimidation of locals by forcefully meddling in private affairs of individuals in exchange for monetary benefits.

Further, it was revealed that the 5th arrestee (associate) was involved in the extortion and intimidation by acting as a middleman between these arrested UNLF(P) cadres and the local civilians.

The UNLF (P) is currently in peace talks with the government.