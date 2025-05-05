Imphal: In a joint operation based on intelligence inputs, the Indian Army and civil police apprehended three insurgents from different underground groups in Manipur’s valley districts over the past 36 hours. The security forces also seized arms, ammunition, and incriminating documents during the operations.

According to a police statement on Monday, the arrested individuals were involved in extortion activities in Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

In a targeted raid at a hideout in Yairipok Laimanai, Imphal East district, the joint team apprehended an active member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Apunba). Authorities identified the arrested insurgent as Lairenlakpam Dineshchandra Singh (30), a Thoubal Wangkhem Mamang Leikai, Thoubal district resident.

Investigators confirmed that Singh had been directly involved in extortion. During the arrest, the team recovered the following items from his possession:

One 9 mm pistol with a magazine

Five live rounds

One mobile phone

One wallet

One PAN card

One driving license

One Aadhaar card

One ATM card

One voter ID card

Following Singh’s interrogation, the joint team launched another operation, which led to the arrests of Longjam Bishochandra Meitei alias Bungo (37), a KCP (PWG) cadre, and Chirom Roshan Meitei alias Thomas (37), an activist of the banned Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (SOREPA). Security forces apprehended both men from their hideouts in Mayang Imphal Heigum Yangbi, Imphal West district.

The police also seized two mobile phones from the duo’s possession.