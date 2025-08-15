Imphal: Fifteen personnel from Manipur received the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) as part of the 1,090 Gallantry and Service Medals announced on the occasion of Independence Day 2025.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla presented the awards on Friday during the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the ceremony, officials presented Elangbam Bhubaneshwor Singh, MPS (Retd.), with the prestigious President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, which the government had announced earlier on Republic Day 2024.

They also conferred the Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Kabib K., IPS, Inspector General of Police (Intelligence/NAB), and Oinam Premananda Singh, Inspector, CID (Special Branch), as declared on the same occasion.

In recognition of his dedication to duty, officials awarded Laishram Ramkumar Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police from Ukhrul District Police, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The government also presented Police Medals for Meritorious Service, previously announced on Independence Day 2024, to several other personnel for their exemplary service and devotion to duty.

These included Maibam Somorjit Singh, Jemadar of the 1st India Reserve Battalion; Chalamba Singh Ngangom, Assistant Sub-Inspector from Senapati District Police; Ashok Singh Oinam, Havildar of the 8th Manipur Rifles; Bonomali Singh Khangembam, Havildar of the 6th India Reserve Battalion; Rojen Singh Mayanglambam, Havildar of the 10th India Reserve Battalion; Nongthombam Biseswor Singh, Rifleman of the 4th India Reserve Battalion; Premjit Singh Potshangbam, Rifleman of the 6th India Reserve Battalion; and Rinkahao Ruivah, Rifleman of the 6th Manipur Rifles.

The event concluded with vibrant cultural performances highlighting Manipur’s rich heritage and diverse traditions.

Officials further confirmed that seven other personnel from Manipur received the MSM this year under the Gallantry and Service Medals program.

These medals were among the 1,090 conferred nationally to personnel from the Police, Fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD), and Correctional Services.

The MSM recipients from Manipur Police include Additional SP Devendra Singh Hijam, DSP Thangjapao Vaiphei, Sub-Inspector Nilbir Singh Yangambam, Havildar Dorendro Meetei Irengbam, Constable Seikho-hao Khongsai, and Rifleman Mangte Jacky Kom.

In the correctional services category, Warder Surendrakumar Singh Ngangbam also received the MSM.

Additionally, authorities recognized four more individuals from Manipur, serving in different agencies, with the MSM, Vir Chakra, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Commendation awards for their exemplary service and courage.

In the Ministry of Home Affairs, Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Exe) Heirangkhongjam Opendro Singh received the MSM.

The government conferred the Vir Chakra on Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik of the Indian Air Force and posthumously awarded the same honour to BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham, who lost his life during cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir as part of Operation Sindoor.

Risaldar Thounaojam Krishnakanta Singh of the 15 Armoured Regiment and Lieutenant Colonel John Kennedy Ningthoujam of the 25 Madras Regiment also received the Chief of Army Staff Commendation for their outstanding dedication and service.