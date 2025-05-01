Imphal: Manipur police have arrested two men wanted in connection with a National Investigating Agency (NIA) case and multiple mob violence incidents across the state. The arrests were made in separate locations within the past 24 hours, according to a police statement on Thursday.

The Manipur police morning report said that central security forces caught Waikhom Rohit Singh, 33, from Thoubal district on Wednesday. He is accused in an NIA Imphal case and had been evading security and police for several months.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The police also reported the arrest of Sinthangamba Konsham Mangang, 25, also from Thoubal district, on Wednesday afternoon. Police described him as a repeat offender involved in numerous mob-related incidents throughout Manipur.



These incidents include attacks on the Superintendent of Police Thoubal Office, the District Commissioner Thoubal Office, a case in Singjamei police station in Imphal West, and a mob incident in Keishampat, Imphal West.

Following these arrests, a joint team of central and state forces recovered a .32 pistol with a magazine, three live .32 pistol rounds, two magazines for a .303 LMG, and two magazines for an INSAS rifle from the Yairipok Singa area of Thoubal district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Both individuals and the recovered weapons are now in police custody for further legal proceedings.