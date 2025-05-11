Manipur: Four arrested for mobile snatching case worth Rs 5.5 lakh

Imphal: Manipur Police have arrested four individuals, including two teenagers, in connection with a mobile phone looting case involving items worth approximately RS 5.5 lakh.

The arrests were made following intelligence inputs and a series of coordinated raids conducted by the Imphal West district police on Saturday.

According to officials, the case pertains to the looting and snatching of around 18 mobile phones and two smartwatches. During the operation, police recovered 11 mobile phones, two four-wheelers, and one smartwatch without a strap from the possession of the accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Takhellambam Nongshaba Singh (20) from Uripok Polem Leikai, currently residing at Thangmeiband Yumnam Leikai; Pritam Moirangthem (18) from Lamshang Bazar; Maimom Adison (19) from Mayang Langjing Tamang Sorok Mapal; and Laishram Aku Singh (18) from Awang Khunou Mayai Leikai — all from Imphal West district.

Police officials noted that Pritam Moirangthem, being 18, was placed under the care of the Juvenile Police Unit.

The remaining three, along with the seized items, were handed over to the concerned police station. Further investigation is underway under the applicable sections of the law.