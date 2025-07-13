Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has alerted Assam and neighboring northeastern states about moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning over the next five days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Assam’s Guwahati released the warning on Sunday, advising residents to stay vigilant, particularly in vulnerable areas.

The forecast predicts moderate rain across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram. Additionally, some areas in Tripura and Mizoram may experience light to moderate showers.

The IMD also expects thunderstorms and lightning in isolated parts throughout the region during the entire forecast period. Heavy rain is likely in sections of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram, with Meghalaya possibly facing very heavy showers at select locations on the fourth day.

Temperatures in parts of Assam are forecasted to remain 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above average, resulting in hot and humid weather in several districts.

Forecast Summary:

Days 1 & 2: Isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in Assam and Meghalaya.

Isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in Assam and Meghalaya. Day 3: Isolated heavy rain across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Isolated heavy rain across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Day 4: Very heavy rain likely in Meghalaya, along with heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Very heavy rain likely in Meghalaya, along with heavy rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and Mizoram. Day 5: Isolated heavy rainfall in Meghalaya and Mizoram; hot and humid conditions expected in many parts of Assam.

Meteorological Factors:

Monsoon activity continues due to a trough extending from Bikaner to the northeast Bay of Bengal and upward to higher altitudes. An upper-level cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal and nearby Odisha and West Bengal is intensifying monsoon conditions in the northeast.

Meanwhile, a low-level cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam has weakened. Another trough stretching from northern Haryana to the Bay of Bengal is channeling moisture into the region, supporting widespread rainfall.

Recent Rainfall Data:

In the past 24 hours, locations including Sataka (ARG), Chandel (KVK), Sonamura, Kampur, Mawsynram, Sohra, Tura, Imphal, Longding, Lawngtlai, Sipahijala, and Khawzawl recorded rainfall between 1 and 4 centimeters.

IMD Advisory:

The IMD urges residents in flood- and landslide-prone zones to take necessary precautions and keep updated with official weather bulletins. Farmers, transporters, and outdoor laborers are encouraged to schedule activities considering the forecast.

For the latest weather updates, visit the official IMD Guwahati website: https://mausam.imd.gov.in/guwahati