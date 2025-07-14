Guwahati: Congress leader Rajesh Kumar Sethi, the National Coordinator of the AICC Minority Department and in-charge of Manipur, slammed Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for urging the people of the Northeast to be “grateful” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for basic development and job opportunities.

Responding to Rijiju’s remarks made during the Rozgar Mela event in Dimapur, Sethi issued a statement on Sunday, describing the minister’s comment as “deeply problematic” and a reflection of the BJP’s “patronising mindset” toward the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sethi stressed that the Prime Minister’s duty includes ensuring roads, employment, connectivity, clean drinking water, and safety for all citizens, not as acts of generosity, but as constitutional responsibilities.

Sethi called it absurd to ask people to express gratitude for what they are entitled to in a democracy. “These are rights, not favours,” he said.

He criticized the BJP-led government for failing to deliver on long-standing promises, pointing to the unresolved Naga Peace Accord. Sethi reminded the public that Prime Minister Modi had promised in 2015 to conclude the accord within a few months, when only a few groups were involved.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Nearly a decade later, 28 groups are now part of the talks. Instead of peace, we’ve witnessed growing confusion and deeper divisions,” he said. “Is this what we are expected to be grateful for?”

Sethi condemned the Prime Minister for staying silent on the Manipur crisis, where violence has killed over 200 and displaced thousands. He noted that despite widespread destruction of homes and churches, Modi has not visited the state since the violence began.

“True leadership means showing up during a crisis, not just tweeting statements,” Sethi said. “How can people feel supported when their suffering is met with silence?”

Sethi highlighted Dimapur’s severe flooding and infrastructure collapse, describing the key economic hub as currently facing significant disarray.

“How can people feel grateful when the government has failed to deliver even basic services?” he asked. “Leaders shouldn’t expect citizens to thank them for simply doing their duty.”

He emphasized that the Congress Party focuses on service, not applause. Rather than expecting appreciation, the party encourages people to demand better governance and reject token gestures.

“We don’t want people to settle for crumbs handed out with photo-ops. We want them to ask tough questions, push for real solutions, and refuse the culture of manufactured gratitude,” Sethi concluded.

Rijiju made the remarks during an event where PM Modi distributed 51,000 job letters via video conference across 47 locations.