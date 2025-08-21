Guwahati: The Union government has initiated large-scale exploration of critical minerals in Assam and Mizoram as part of its ambitious strategy to strengthen domestic mineral security and reduce reliance on imports, Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy announced on Thursday.

The minister emphasised that the Centre would move cautiously in the northeast, where unique legal and land ownership frameworks apply.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“There are different Acts in the northeast, so we will speak with the state governments first and then move ahead with extraction after proper consultation,” Reddy said in an interview to ANI.

Highlighting the broader reforms, Reddy pointed to the recently passed Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, describing it as a turning point in the sector.

“The Mines and Minerals Bill is a major reform in mining, especially for critical minerals and coal. In the days to come, we are working towards amending the entire MMDR Act to bring in fair and transparent practices,” he added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Critical minerals are vital for modern industries and national security being essential for manufacturing items ranging from cellphones and electric vehicles to aircraft and defence equipment.

Reddy stressed that India cannot afford prolonged import dependence, particularly when foreign suppliers are creating barriers.

“We are dependent on foreign countries as of now, but with Aatmanirbharta as our goal, we are determined to change this situation,” he remarked.

According to Geological Survey of India (GSI) data, the northeast has already seen 108 exploration projects in the past five years, with 23 still active in 2022–23. Nationally, GSI is running over 1,200 exploration projects for the period FY 2024–25 to 2030–31, aimed at stepping up discoveries in critical minerals.

Read More: https://nenow.in/north-east-news/mizoram/assam-rifles-seize-meth-worth-rs-21-crore-at-mizoram-myanmar-border.html

To institutionalize this push, the Union Cabinet has cleared the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), which will run till 2030–31 with a budgetary outlay of ?16,300 crore. The mission, which will cover the entire chain from mining to beneficiation and recycling, is expected to attract an additional ?18,000 crore in investments from public sector undertakings and private industry stakeholders.

Alongside domestic exploration, the government is also encouraging Indian firms to invest abroad in mining projects to ensure a steady supply of critical resources. Officials believe that this dual strategy—domestic development and overseas participation—will secure India’s future needs while creating new opportunities for industries.

Industry experts welcomed the move, noting its significance for sectors such as renewable energy, electronics, defense, and automotive manufacturing. One analyst remarked, “India’s mineral security push is not just about economics; it is about technology sovereignty and strategic resilience.”

With exploration now active in Assam and Mizoram, the northeast is poised to play a central role in India’s mineral security roadmap, potentially transforming the region into a hub of strategic resource development over the coming decade.