Guwahati: Wildlife conservationists on Wednesday appealed to the Assam government to take immediate and stronger measures to protect and develop Sasoni Merbil.

A lesser-known wetland in Dibrugarh district, has the potential to be an eco-tourism hotspot.

Located under Nahorkatia Revenue Circle, Sasoni Merbil is a unique wetland ecosystem often described as an “island of biodiversity.”

Spread across a mystic landscape, it is home to numerous bird species, orchids, butterflies, fish, tortoises and even snakes.

It is one of Upper Assam’s richest natural treasures.

Wildlife conservationist Devajit Moran said, “Sasoni Merbil is not just a wetland, it is a living orchestra of nature where birds, orchids and wild habitats exist in harmony. Its fragrance and charm cannot be described in words it has to be experienced in person.”

He further stressed the urgent need for government intervention, stating, “This pristine ecosystem is under threat from plastic pollution.”

“If proper steps are not taken now, we may lose an invaluable natural heritage. The Assam government must act swiftly to both conserve its biodiversity and promote it as a sustainable tourist destination.”

Conservationists argue that with planned eco-tourism infrastructure, Sasoni Merbil could become a major attraction in Upper Assam while generating livelihood opportunities for local communities.

The wetland, often overlooked despite its immense ecological value, is already drawing interest from nature lovers and bird watchers.

Experts believe that with proper conservation policies, Sasoni Merbil has the potential to emerge as one of Assam’s most cherished tourist destinations, combining natural beauty with biodiversity conservation.