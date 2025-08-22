Guwahati: A viral video capturing two men hanging onto the bucket of an earthmover to halt an eviction drive from Assam’s Hojai district has caused massive uproar.

The scenes, marked by chaos and confrontation, unfolded on Wednesday when government authorities moved in to clear alleged encroachers from Assam’s Adarsha Bazar area.

Officials said eight families, accused of occupying government land for years without authorisation, were targeted in the eviction.

As demolition machinery rolled in, resistance flared. Women in Assam were seen crying and running, while several men attempted to physically obstruct the bulldozers.

In a heart-wrenching moment, a disabled man on crutches stood before officials, pleading to stop the demolition.

Police forces, deployed in anticipation of unrest, resorted to lathi-charge after the crowd refused to disperse. While no major injuries were reported, the dramatic visuals sparked intense debate online.

The state government defended the drive, arguing it was part of an ongoing campaign to reclaim public and forest land from illegal occupation. Eviction exercises, it said, were necessary to check infiltration and make land available for development projects.

But critics and rights groups have called the operation harsh, pointing to the humanitarian fallout. Many argue that evicted families are left stranded without proper resettlement or rehabilitation plans.

The Hojai viral video episode has once again thrown the spotlight on Assam’s aggressive land recovery measures and the human stories of loss and desperation that accompany them.