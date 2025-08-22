Guwahati: Tension spiraled on Friday afternoon at Tinsukia’s Siding Bazar as labourers opposed the entry of separate workers allegedly called in to break the ongoing strike.

The situation escalated, leading to a violent clash in which Tinsukia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Paragjyoti Buragohain was attacked by an angry mob.

He was later rescued and given medical treatment.

Police resorted to a mild lathi charge and detained several agitators to restore order.

“I have injuries in hand. The uniform is to protect law and the people who follow law. If they have grievances they should take the legal route,” said Paragjyoti Buragohain, officer in charge, Tinsukia police station.

Workers are demanding immediate intervention of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, labour welfare minister Rupesh Gowala and local MLA Sanjay Kishan.

An uneasy silence now grips Tinsukia, as both Chamber Road and Siding Bazar remain shut for the third consecutive day.

The conflict between the Tinsukia Chamber of Commerce and the Hindustani Mazdoor Union has paralysed one of Upper Assam’s busiest trade centres, severely impacting business in Upper Assam and eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

Located about 500 km east of Guwahati, Tinsukia is a vital commercial hub.

But its markets are silent, caught in the deadlock of a bitter labour-trade dispute.

At the core of the crisis lies the allegation that workers are being denied their rightful wages. According to the Hindustani Mazdoor Union, despite a written settlement fixing loading-unloading rates at 1.92 per quintal, traders are still paying only 1.69.

“We only want what was agreed upon. A fair day’s wage for a fair day’s work,” a union leader said.

The Chamber of Commerce, however, warns that prolonged strikes are crippling trade.

“We respect workers’ rights, but such shutdowns hurt both traders and consumers,” said a senior office bearer.

The union wants ID cards for all workers, Labour Department registration and access to welfare schemes.

They argue these measures are essential to safeguard families dependent on the grain market.

“This is about dignity and security, not just money,” said another labour leader.

Nearly 800 labourers are directly hit and trade worth lakhs of rupees has come to a halt.

“Two days of closure has already disrupted supply chains. If this drags on, essential commodities will start vanishing from shelves,” warned a grain merchant.

As of Friday evening, Siding Bazar remained shut and the wage conflict stood unresolved. Civil society in Tinsukia has called for immediate talks.

“Both workers and traders are the lifelines of this market. They must sit together and resolve this immediately,” a resident urged.

For now, the silence of Tinsukia’s grain market serves as a chilling reminder of how quickly wage disputes can erupt into violence and paralyse an entire region’s commercial ecosystem.

There was no any official statement on Assam police official website or social media official pages on this incident. The district administration too has not responded on the incident while many demanding a comprehensive meeting for a permanent solution to the prolonged logjam.