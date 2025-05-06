Guwahati: A disturbing video has emerged showing a police officer at Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district, threatening to shoot local residents.

The incident occurred while the officer was attempting to detain individuals allegedly involved in shaving the head of a BJP leader at Tingrai under Digboi police station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The video clearly depicts an individual, later identified as Digboi Police Station’s inspector Divyajyoti Dutta, dressed in plain clothes (an olive green shirt and checkered pants), threatening a group of people gathered at Tingrai.

A verbal altercation took place between Inspector Dutta and the locals before the alleged detention. In the video, the officer can be heard saying, “I will shoot dead you, what you think?” He also used abusive language.

Following the confrontation, the officer and accompanying armed police personnel were seen taking two individuals away in a vehicle.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These individuals are alleged to have shaved the head of Kalpajyoti Phukan of Bogapani, a local BJP leader.