Guwahati: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy praised the Assam government for its firm steps against illegal mining and called on all northeastern states to harness their mineral wealth responsibly and sustainably.

The minister made these remarks during the 2nd North-East Mining Ministers’ Conclave, which began on Friday in Assam’s Guwahati.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Reddy reaffirmed the Central government’s commitment to developing the mining sector across the northeastern region. Addressing the media, he said, “We want to support the northeastern states in unlocking their mineral potential through scientific, transparent, and environmentally conscious mining practices.”

He referred to the eight northeastern states as the “Ashtalakshmi” of India and emphasized their significance in the nation’s development story. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, this region has seen remarkable progress over the past 11 years. The Prime Minister himself has visited the northeast more than 60 times, reflecting his personal focus on regional growth,” Reddy noted.

The two-day conclave, held from June 27 to 28, was jointly organized by the Ministry of Mines, the Ministry of Coal, and the Government of Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the event as the Chief Guest, along with ministers and senior officials from all eight northeastern states.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The conclave, held under the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat vision, aimed to promote sustainable mining practices, improve ease of doing business in the mining sector, and enhance coordination between the Centre and states. Officials also discussed strategies to ensure balanced development across the region.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) presented its latest findings on mineral exploration and launched several key publications on the region’s geology and resources. The event also witnessed the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between central agencies and state governments to accelerate mineral exploration and regulatory collaboration.

In addition, NLC India Ltd. announced its plan to develop 1,000 MW of solar power capacity in Assam, contributing to India’s clean energy goal of achieving 500 GW from non-fossil sources by 2030.

Organizers aim to build on the success of the first conclave held in Nagaland by using this year’s edition to catalyze future investments, promote innovation, and strengthen the northeastern region’s role in India’s broader energy and development strategy.