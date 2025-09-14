Guwahati: In the lush landscapes of Assam, a silent, colorful revolution is taking place, one wingbeat at a time. The Nature Conservation Society (NCS), under the visionary leadership of its Chairman, Loren Sonowal, has been embarking on a vibrant journey since 2023 with its groundbreaking Butterfly Awareness Programme.

Image credit: Loren Sonowal

The initiative is more than just a series of walks; it’s a profound mission to reconnect people with the intricate biodiversity that surrounds them. These “Butterfly Walks” are held in Assam’s breathtaking National Parks, Wildlife Sanctuaries, and Reserve Forests.

Image credit: Loren Sonowal

The aim is not only to celebrate the state’s butterfly population but also to shed light on the interconnected web of life, including moths, birds, insects, mammals, and plants. The program has already touched the lives of countless individuals in districts like Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Lakhimpur.

Image credit: Pranjyoti Nath

A Community United by Nature

The program’s success lies in its inclusive approach. Participants span generations and walks of life, from higher secondary school students to university scholars, and from dedicated nature enthusiasts to engaged local community members. This diverse mix transforms each walk into a powerful, community-driven conservation effort.

Image credit: Pranjyoti Nath

The NCS’s ambitious long-term goal is to extend these walks to all districts of Assam, ensuring that no corner of the state is left untouched by this wave of awareness. This initiative is a shining example of collaborative conservation, with strong support from key partners.

Image credit: Pranjyoti Nath

Madhab Das, the Tourism Development Officer (Assam Tourism), has been a guiding force in organizing the events, while collaborations with Wiki Loves Butterflies, the Assam Forest Department, and Big Butterfly Month have amplified their reach and impact.

Image credit: Pranjyoti Nath

The NCS also actively seeks partnerships with local organizations, further strengthening its roots within each community.

A Walk to Remember in Dulung Reserve Forest

The most recent success story unfolded on August 24, 2025, with the Lakhimpur Butterfly Walk at the Dulung Reserve Forest. This was a momentous occasion, marking the first time such an event was held in the forest. Despite being a second event in the district, it drew an impressive crowd of 67 participants.

Image credit: Loren Sonowal

In just three hours, the group’s collective effort yielded remarkable results. They documented a stunning 70 species of butterflies, alongside numerous moths, birds, mammals, and insects.

The walk also highlighted significant plant species like Siya Nahar and Gela Thekera. This extraordinary documentation underscores the rich biodiversity of the region and the incredible potential of citizen science.

Image credit: Loren Sonowal

The success of the Dulung event proves that when communities come together, great things can be achieved. It’s a reminder that conservation isn’t just for scientists; it’s a shared responsibility that begins with a simple walk in the forest and a newfound appreciation for the delicate, beautiful world around us.

Image credit: Pranjyoti Nath

What could be more inspiring than a group of people, young and old, working together to document and protect the fluttering heart of Assam’s wilderness?