Dibrugarh: Contrary to the ULFA-I statement following the attack by the Indian Army, which killed a senior commander of the outfit and injured 19 cadres in an aerial strike along the India–Myanmar border, security forces, the Indian Army, and top government agencies have remained completely silent and denied the statement.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma denied ULFA-I’s claims and asserted that the Assam Police did not participate in the operation, nor did any such activities originate from Assam soil.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In contrast, ULFA-I claimed in a press statement that Indian security forces launched a suspected aerial strike along the India–Myanmar border, which reportedly killed one of its senior commanders and injured at least 19 other cadres.

The outfit confirmed the death of Lieutenant General Nayan Asom, identified as the Honorary President of ULFA(I)’s lower council.

“The occupying forces have crossed all limits of humanity by launching a missile at the funeral of Lt. J. Nayan Asom, Hon’ble President of the Lower Council of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent). The Veronia forces killed Brigadier Ganesh Asom and Colonel Pradeep Asom, and injured several other officers, members, and civilians in this brutal and inhuman attack. The occupying forces continue to conduct air raids in certain areas. I want to inform the indigenous people of Assam that we are determined to take revenge for this barbaric attack by the colonial state,” the second press release said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to sources, three separate units of the Indian Army’s elite Special Forces carried out the drone attack on ULFA bases in Myanmar.

“Planning had been underway for the last one and a half months. Top intelligence teams positioned three UAVs over the ULFA camps for the last four days to collect images and video footage of cadres,” said intelligence sources.

“Indian forces launched simultaneous drone attacks on four ULFA camps. They eliminated several top-ranked ULFA leaders and completely destroyed the radio communication apparatus, ammunition depot, and logistical stores during the operation,” the sources added.

Following Operations Bajrang and Rhino against ULFA, the Indian Army considers this one of its largest strikes against the proscribed group.