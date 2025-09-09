Tezpur: Tezpur University has officially launched a year-long celebration to commemorate the centenary birth year of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, one of India’s most revered cultural icons.

The inaugural ceremony, held on Monday marked the beginning of a series of events dedicated to honoring the legacy of the legendary singer, lyricist, composer, filmmaker, and social reformer.

The event’s highlight was an insightful oration by Prof. Pradip Jyoti Mahanta, a noted scholar and former Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Tezpur University. In his address, Prof. Mahanta described Dr. Hazarika as a “world citizen” whose ethical work and humanistic approach transcended geographical and political boundaries.

“He was an activist without allegiance to any political party,” Prof. Mahanta said. “The Bard of the Brahmaputra always placed humanity above all divisions, becoming a beacon of integrity and social commitment. His life’s message is simple yet powerful: to live with courage, to embrace diversity, and to uphold humanity through every act—whether in scholarship, music, or activism.”

Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University, urged the university community to draw inspiration from Dr. Hazarika’s ideals and work ethic to collectively honor his enduring legacy.

The year-long celebration will feature a diverse range of events, including an Open Dance Session, a film screening showcasing regional and national films featuring, directed, or with music by Dr. Hazarika, and a “Bhupendra Sangeet” competition for children.

The university also plans to host open music sessions and invite noted personalities to participate in the celebrations throughout the year.