Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday confirmed the arrest of all suspects allegedly involved in plotting grenade attacks across four locations in the state, including the recent incident in Bokakhat.

Grenades intended for the attacks have also been recovered.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Addressing a press conference on June 27, Sarma stated that the suspects were targeting Bokakhat, Guwahati, Tezpur, and Lakhimpur. “Police have apprehended all individuals who were to execute these blasts,” he said, adding that three grenades and a pistol were recovered from the homes of the accused.

The Chief Minister clarified that the attack did not appear to be carried out by members of militant outfits. “These are criminal-minded individuals, not active members of any insurgent group,” he noted.

One of the arrested individuals had a prior connection with the banned outfit ULFA and had served jail time, while others had past charges including cattle theft and drug-related offences.

The Bokakhat blast on June 24 involved two individuals on a motorcycle who threw a grenade at a CRPF camp, injuring three police personnel stationed there.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While the main suspect is still absconding, Sarma assured the public that authorities are aware of his location, although he is currently outside Assam.

On the possibility of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) being reinstated in more areas due to the incident, Sarma stated that “AFSPA is applicable only in cases of prolonged insurgency, not isolated events.” Currently, AFSPA remains in effect in Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar districts.