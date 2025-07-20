Written by Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: Dr. Surajit Giri, widely known as Assam’s “Snake Doctor” for his dedicated work with snakebite victims, took to social media on Saturday evening to express his profound gratitude to the people of Assam, announcing the withdrawal of his resignation.

His emotional “Thanks letter” comes following intense public support and an overwhelming plea for him to reconsider his decision.

The doctor’s initial resignation, an “emotional decision made during a sensitive moment,” as he described it, sparked an unprecedented wave of public support across the state on July 16th and 17th.

Dr. Giri revealed that he received over a thousand phone calls from every corner of Assam, from Sadiya to Dhubri, along with countless WhatsApp messages, all urging him to remain in his post.

“I was deeply moved by the spontaneous and selfless protest of the people,” Dr. Giri wrote. He recounted how the matter quickly reached Dispur, leading to interventions from the Health Minister, the respected MD of the National Health Mission, and the MLA of Demow.

All three, he stated, unequivocally rejected his resignation and urged him to reconsider, assuring him of appropriate steps to address his concerns.

A particularly poignant moment for Dr. Giri was the visit of Rupa Ghasi and her child, Mrityunjayee, to his operation room on July 16th, which also happened to be World Snake Day. Rupa, a seemingly “voiceless” individual who doesn’t access newspapers or social media, emotionally pleaded with him, “Hey doctor! Where are you going? You can’t go!”

This encounter, Dr. Giri confessed, moved him more deeply than even the emotional moment of July 11th that led to his resignation. He highlighted how the public’s spontaneous action on World Snake Day became the “voice of the voiceless,” making people like Rupa forever indebted to them.

Dr. Giri emphasized that his intention was never to initiate action against any individual, stating such thoughts were “incompatible with my values and my purpose of service.” He clarified that both he and the magistrate involved in the earlier situation were simply performing their duties.

In the “greater public interest,” Dr. Giri officially withdrew his resignation on July 17th at 4 PM, submitting a written statement to the Deputy Commissioner assuring that he holds no complaints against any individual.

Reflecting on the overwhelming public response, Dr. Giri stated, “I never expected such an overwhelming public response, and for that, I shall remain forever indebted to the people of Assam.”

He acknowledged the human nature of having emotions, feelings, pride, and self-respect, and the inevitability of imperfections.

Following a review of a confidential inquiry report released by the administration, Dr. Giri has now resumed his duties with “renewed energy.”

He pledged to honor the immense support shown by the people of Assam and to serve with “greater responsibility and dedication.”