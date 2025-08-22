Guwahati: The Department of Assamese and English of Bir Raghav Moran Government College & ICSSR , New Delhi on Friday inaugurated a two-day national seminar under the theme Echoes of Resilience: Celebrating the Tea Tribes of Assam and Birsa Munda’s Enduring Legacy.

The inaugural session started with a ceremonial lamp-lighting, led by Nipam Kalita of the Assamese Department, who also extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries.

Seminar Convener and Assistant Professor of Assamese, Pranita Neog, outlined the objectives of the gathering, while Principal Amarjit Saikia emphasised on the role of higher educational institutions in preserving cultural heritage and fostering social resilience.

Delivering the keynote address, Binod Bora, Registrar of Majuli Cultural University, underscored the contemporary relevance of Birsa Munda’s revolutionary struggle and its resonances with the lived narratives of Assam’s tea tribes.

His remarks drew a compelling bridge between historical legacy and present-day cultural identity.

A significant moment of the inaugural session was the formal appointment of Padma Shri Dulal Manki as Professor of Practice in the college, following a resolution adopted by the Governing Body on July 11.

The appointment letter was ceremonially handed over by Governing Body President Pranabjyoti Deka, alongside Prabhat Sharma and Vice Principal Dipak Kumar Mahanta.

Among those present were eminent educationists and community figures including Principal Kamaleswar Kalita of Doomdooma College, Associate Professor of Assamese Deepak Ranjan Baruah, Principal Thanuram Majindar of Padmanath Gohain Baruah Government Model College, and senior citizen Arjun Baruah, along with researchers, faculty members, students, and representatives of student organisations.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Assistant Professor of Education, Monikangkana Gohain, followed by a captivating Jhumur dance performed by students, offering a glimpse into the cultural traditions of the tea tribes.

The academic proceedings then commenced with the first plenary session, chaired by Atmaram Kumar Deva, where scholars presented their research papers.

Parisamita Bhagawati of the Political Science Department compered the event, while Gitamoni Hazarika of Sociology prepared the report and Aktar Hussain oversaw the technical aspects.