Guwahati: Farmers in No.1 Upper Tarani Garbasti village, Assam, are on high alert after accusing a group of Naga individuals of encroaching on their land.

Since Saturday, the group allegedly planted rubber saplings inside a tea garden owned by Assamese farmer Rambal Gar, near the Naga Hills.

Local residents said that the land, officially allotted to Rambal Gar’s grandfather, Mahabir Gar, in 1971, has remained in his family’s continuous possession.

According to villagers, Naga groups have repeatedly attempted to take over this patch in recent years, and this week’s rubber-planting appears to be another covert attempt to assert control.

Villagers responded by organizing night patrols and calling on authorities to deploy CRPF units to secure the vulnerable border area.

During a recent visit to the site, villagers allege that armed Naga individuals confronted CRPF’s 142nd battalion, brandishing guns and machetes and threatening to evict Assamese farmers.

Yet, the Golaghat district administration has remained silent on the issue, raising concerns among locals about the enforcement of border security and the protection of their ancestral farmland.