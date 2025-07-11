Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: In a surprising incident from Demow’s Bhimpara area in Assam’s Sivasagar district, a rhinoceros was seen walking freely through village roads, leaving locals stunned and alarmed.

The incident came to light after wildlife conservationist Devajit Moran shared a video showing the massive animal roaming casually through human-inhabited areas.

The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing public attention and raising questions about the forest department’s inaction.

Despite the evident threat to both the animal and local residents, forest officials have reportedly taken no prompt intervention or safety measures so far.

Villagers, concerned for their safety, have appealed for immediate action.

Experts have also urged the authorities to safely relocate the rhino back to its natural habitat, stressing the need for a swift response before any mishap occurs.

This incident has brought renewed focus to the growing human-wildlife conflict in Assam. Just recently, a man was killed by a rhino in Majuli while on his way to the paddy fields.

Incidents like these highlight the urgency of stronger wildlife monitoring and better coordination between forest officials and local communities in vulnerable zones.

“The forest department must take action before any unfortunate incident occurs,” Moran said.