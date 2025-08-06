Guwahati: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ramped up pressure on banks to speed up the Re-KYC drive in Assam, as part of a three-month nationwide financial inclusion saturation campaign aimed at bringing every unbanked citizen into the formal banking system.

At a high-level review meeting held at the RBI’s Guwahati Regional Office, Regional Director for the North Eastern Region, Sushmita Phukan, took stock of the progress made under the Re-KYC initiative, which is being implemented across Gram Panchayats in Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The meeting was held in the backdrop of the Department of Financial Services’ (DFS) saturation campaign running from July to September 2025.

Senior officials from RBI, along with Amit Ranjan, Deputy General Manager of the State Bank of India and Convenor of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) for Assam, and top executives from commercial banks operating in the region, participated in the session.

The discussions zeroed in on the backlog of pending Re-KYC cases, current progress metrics, and the roadblocks slowing down the campaign. The Regional Director flagged operational inefficiencies and stressed the urgent need for a mission-mode strategy to meet deadlines.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Banks were directed to scale up Re-KYC camps, intensify customer outreach, and mobilise their networks of Business Correspondents (BCs) and Customer Service Points (CSPs) to bridge the compliance gap efficiently.

The RBI emphasised that timely and accurate data submission is critical for tracking progress and achieving full saturation of Re-KYC requirements within the campaign period.

The meeting ended with a clear message: banks must act swiftly, cohesively, and decisively to ensure no citizen is left outside the formal financial system.