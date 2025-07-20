Dumduma: In a significant sighting for birdwatchers and conservationists alike, the elusive Pale-capped Pigeon (Columba punicea)—classified as Vulnerable by the IUCN—was recently photographed in Dehing Patkai National Park in Assam, as Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary posted on Facebook on Saturday.

The rare, forest-dwelling pigeon, known for its ash-grey plumage and distinctive pale crown, is seldom seen in the wild due to habitat loss and fragmentation. The sighting was captured by wildlife photographer Bitupan Kolong and shared by Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Facebook on Saturday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Dehing Patkai: “Amazon of the East”

Nestled in the easternmost part of Assam, Dehing Patkai National Park is often referred to as the “Amazon of the East” for its dense tropical rainforest. Spanning 231.65 square kilometers, the park is located across the Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts, bordering Arunachal Pradesh. It was officially declared a national park in June 2021 and continues to be a critical conservation zone in Northeast India.

The presence of the Pale-capped Pigeon reaffirms Dehing Patkai’s importance as a refuge for threatened avian species. This forest pigeon is usually found in the dense canopies of tropical and subtropical forests in parts of Northeast India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Thailand, but reports of sightings are increasingly rare. According to ornithologists, such sightings are crucial in understanding the status and distribution of this species, whose population is believed to be in decline.

Rich Biodiversity and Threats

Dehing Patkai is home to more than 47 mammal species, over 300 bird species, and 100 species of butterflies. Key residents include the clouded leopard, Asiatic elephant, hoolock gibbon, and several hornbill species, such as the Rufous-necked and Wreathed Hornbill. The park’s undisturbed rainforest canopy makes it ideal for many shy, arboreal species that require old-growth forests to thrive.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Despite its ecological importance, Dehing Patkai faces threats from illegal coal mining, deforestation, and infrastructure development. Environmentalists have repeatedly called for stricter monitoring and a sustainable conservation model. The recent pigeon sighting is expected to renew interest in scientific surveys, eco-tourism, and birdwatching initiatives in the region.

Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, while sharing the image, praised the dedication of local photographers and forest staff, stating that such moments highlight the need to “preserve our green heritage for future generations.” The post has since gone viral, drawing admiration from bird lovers, researchers, and environmental organizations across the country.

Dehing Patkai once again proves why it stands as one of India’s last great rainforests—harboring secrets, stories, and species still waiting to be fully understood.