Guwahati: Rajya Sabha MP Rameshwar Teli on Monday heaped praise on the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu aka Dhola–Sadiya Bridge.

The ex-Union Minister said it had created an unimaginable era of connection between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Dhola–Sadiya Bridge, the longest bridge in Assam, spanning the mighty Brahmaputra River, continues to transform life in the northeastern states.

Officially inaugurated in May 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 9.15 km-long bridge connects Assam’s Tinsukia district with Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley.

The bridge reduces travel time from nearly 10–12 hours to just about 2 hours.

Teli, shared his excitement on Monday, “Sadiya today truly feels like a gateway… Traveling along this bridge, I paused to admire the breathtaking surroundings and the mesmerizing beauty of the mighty Brahmaputra. Under the strong leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Dhola–Sadiya Bridge has created an unimaginable era of connection between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.”

The bridge has had a direct financial impact on the local population.

Fishermen, small traders and farmers in Sadiya and the Dibang Valley districts now access markets more easily.

“Earlier, it took us half a day just to reach the nearest market. Now we can sell our produce in Dibrugarh in a matter of hours,” said Raju Tanti, a local farmer from Sadiya.

Besides boosting economic opportunities, the bridge is improving lifestyles and access to essential services.

Residents can now reach schools, hospitals and government offices with ease, while tourism in the scenic Brahmaputra valley is witnessing a rise.

“Tourists are coming from across the country to witness the bridge and enjoy the natural beauty here. It’s creating jobs for our youth and giving our community a new hope,” said Meera Gogoi, a shop owner in Sadiya.

Strategically, the bridge also enhances defence preparedness along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Officials emphasise that improved connectivity strengthens not only commerce but also national security.

“This bridge is more than just concrete and steel ,it’s a lifeline for development, culture, and strategic importance,” said an Assam Public Works Department official.

With its scenic views, reduced travel time and socio-economic benefits, the Dhola–Sadiya Bridge stands as a shining example of modern infrastructure.

The bridge is transforming lives in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.