Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that Rahul Gandhi is the leader of Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims, triggering a political firestorm during the peak of Assam’s campaign season.

“Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh,” Sarma wrote on his official X handle, drawing sharp reactions from political opponents and commentators.

The energy I witnessed in my meetings today was infectious. It filled each one of us with a renewed vigour to commit ourselves to the service of the people and keep working for the development of BTR.#BJP4BTR has the solid support of the people of the region.

While addressing reporters amid heavy rainfall in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Sarma intensified his attack.

“Rahul Gandhi is anti-India. He stands only with Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslims. He is neither with Indian Hindu nor an Indian Muslim. By nature, Rahul Gandhi is a traitor to the country,” he said.

Sarma made the comments during his second consecutive day visiting the BTR, where he launched a direct personal attack on the Congress leader while engaging with the media.

Using his public address in Kumarikata, Tamulpur district, Sarma pushed the BJP’s development agenda ahead of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled for September.

“We assure government jobs for the BTR in a free, fair, and transparent manner. The region needs bridges, schools, and colleges. Our party will ensure inclusive growth and build a prosperous BTR where everyone lives as happy citizens,” he said.

Sarma also stated that the Election Commission would likely issue the BTC election notification after August 20 and conclude polling before Durga Puja. “We will work together for the Assembly elections after Durga Puja,” he added, indicating the BJP’s roadmap for 2026.

Addressing concerns over eviction drives, Sarma reassured indigenous residents of Angarkata in Tamulpur and other BTR areas.

“If anything happens to you, I will be there. No Indian or Assamese person will be harmed as long as I am the chief minister,” he promised.

He clarified that a different department holds the responsibility for identifying illegal settlers but affirmed, “We will never evict real Indian citizens and Assamese people.”

Reinforcing the BJP’s welfare agenda, Sarma highlighted the importance of schemes like Orunodoi and Nijut Moina, calling them key pillars of the government’s efforts to uplift the region.

He stressed that these are not mere political tools, but transformative policies aimed at empowering women and youth in tribal areas.