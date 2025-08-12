Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) on Monday hosted the release of Silent Scream of the Evening Sky, a new novel by Prof. Gour Gopal Banik, Dean of the School of Management and Commerce at the university.

The launch was attended by faculty, students, and guests, with Prof. Amalendu Chakraborty, former Vice-Chancellor of Rabindranath Thakur Viswavidyalaya, Hojai, serving as the chief guest. Prof. Chakaborty noted that Prof. Banik’s novel captured a wide spectrum of deep emotions, while Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of GCU Prof. Kandarpa Das reflected on the poignancy of the title and praised Prof. Banik for his remarkable artistic talent and creative vision.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Students, faculty, and guests gathered at GCU for the launch of Silent Scream of the Evening Sky, with Prof. Amalendu Chakraborty as the chief guest.

Prof. Gour Gopal Banik has authored several works of fiction, with his earlier novel, Master of the Fate, released in January 2025. His other passions range from motivational speaking to bodybuilding, where he has competed internationally.

In addition to his literary pursuits, Prof. Banik has over three decades of teaching experience in subjects such as Financial Accounting, Taxation, Auditing, and Intellectual Property Rights. His career has included roles as Head of the Department of Accountancy at Gauhati Commerce College and Deputy Director at Gauhati University’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning. He holds multiple academic qualifications, including degrees in Commerce, Law, English, and Music, as well as a Ph.D.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kandarpa Das lauded Prof. Banik for his artistic vision and the emotional depth reflected in the title of his novel.

Over the years, he has received awards including the “Best Paper Award” at Kurukshetra University’s International Gita Seminar (2023), the “Best Teacher and Researcher in Accountancy Award” in Thailand (2024), and the “Research Excellence Award” from Govt. Digvijay Autonomous P.G. College, Chhattisgarh (2024).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Through such initiatives, Girijananda Chowdhury University continues to champion the creative and scholarly achievements of its faculty and students.