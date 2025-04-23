President Murmu postpones Assam visit amid Pahalgam terror attack

Guwahati: President Droupadi Murmu has postponed her two-day visit to Assam, originally scheduled for later this week, in light of the recent brutal terror attack in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the sources President Murmu was expected to arrive in Guwahati on Thursday evening and attend two major official events on Friday, including the presentation of a prestigious state award and a university convocation ceremony.

An official from the Assam Governor’s Secretariat confirmed that the secretariat received communication from Rashtrapati Bhavan regarding the postponement due to the attack. The visit will be rescheduled to a later date, the official added.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu was slated to arrive in Guwahati on the evening of April 24 as part of a two-day official visit to Assam. She was scheduled to participate in two significant events on April 25.

Later in the day, she was also invited as the chief guest for the 32nd convocation of Gauhati University, which was planned for Friday afternoon.

