PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped Haibargaon railway station in Assam

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated the newly redeveloped Haibargaon railway station in Nagaon district of Assam, marking a historic milestone in the state’s rail infrastructure.

This inauguration was part of a nationwide rollout of 103 redeveloped railway stations across 86 districts under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

Haibargaon, originally built in 1887, is now the first railway station in Assam to be revamped under ABSS. Reconstructed at a cost of Rs 15.85 crore, the station features modern amenities, improved accessibility, and architectural upgrades designed to enhance passenger experience.

At the inaugural function in Nagaon, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, and Assam Revenue Minister Keshab Mahanta were among the dignitaries present.

According to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) CPRO Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, this redevelopment marks the beginning of a transformative journey for 50 railway stations identified in Assam under ABSS. He emphasized that Haibargaon’s selection highlights its strategic importance and the successful realization of a passenger-focused vision.

“The revamped Haibargaon station is more than just infrastructure—it stands as a symbol of progress, pride, and promise for Assam and the entire northeast region,” Sharma added.

The ABSS initiative, with a budget of Rs 1,100 crore, spans states including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and now proudly includes Assam with Haibargaon leading the way.