Guwahati: The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) issued a clarification after various media reports suggested that it had stopped installing smart meters in Assam.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening, APDCL stated that these reports were based on a misinterpretation.

In its official statement, APDCL said, “We at APDCL have taken cognizance of a recent news item circulating in various sections of the print and electronic media regarding the ‘stopping of installation of smart meters’.”

Refuting the claim, the power utility clarified that neither the company nor the government had issued any such direction. “We would like to clarify that neither APDCL nor the State Government has issued any orders to stop the installation of smart meters or to roll back to non-smart meters,” the statement read.

The company explained that it had issued the internal order in question to expedite new service connections in rural areas as a temporary solution until smart meters become available. “We issued the impugned order solely to expedite the release of new service connections to rural consumers as a temporary measure until we arrange smart meters for them,” APDCL noted.

However, due to confusion and misreporting surrounding the nature of the order, APDCL decided to cancel it entirely.

“Since some have misinterpreted the order, APDCL has cancelled it to avoid any confusion among consumers,” the statement said.

Despite the brief procedural change for rural areas, the overall smart meter installation project in Assam will continue as planned. “Smart meter installation works will continue as per the prevailing regulations and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Power and the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission. Our valued consumers are kindly requested to cooperate in this process,” APDCL added.

The clarification comes amid public discussions and some resistance in parts of the state, particularly from rural consumers, citing technical and billing-related concerns. However, APDCL remains committed to implementing smart metering as part of the national policy framework aimed at improving transparency, efficiency, and consumer convenience.

After cancelling the misinterpreted order, APDCL urged the public to reject unverified reports and actively support the ongoing rollout of smart meters across the state.