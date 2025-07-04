Guwahati: A new tree species belonging to the Garcinia genus has been discovered in Assam, adding to the region’s botanical richness.

The newly identified species, Garcinia kusumae, has been named in honour of Kusum Devi, the late mother of Jatindra Sarma, a noted botanist and Chairman of Assam’s State Expert Appraisal Committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The discovery has been detailed in the latest issue of Feddes Repertorium, a peer-reviewed journal focused on plant taxonomy and geobotany. The study is co-authored by Hussain A Barbhuiya from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai.

This marks the fourth time Sarma has named a plant species after a member of his immediate family. Previous discoveries include Amomum pratisthana (named after his daughter), Syzygium nivae (wife), and Garcinia sibeswarii (father).

According to the study, naming Garcinia kusumae is a tribute to his mother’s unwavering support and sacrifices for his education—making Sarma the first Indian botanist to name four species after close family members.

Garcinia, the largest genus in the Clusiaceae family, consists of over 400 species found across the tropics, particularly in Africa, Australasia, and Southeast Asia. In India, 33 species and seven varieties have been documented, with Assam alone accounting for 12 species and three varieties.

Sarma discovered the new species in April during a field survey in Bamunbari, Baksa district. The tree, locally known as thoikora, exhibited unique morphological traits that led researchers to investigate further. Standard herbarium procedures were followed to document and preserve specimens.

Garcinia kusumae is a dioecious evergreen tree that can reach a height of up to 18 metres. It flowers from February to April, with fruit ripening between May and June. While it bears resemblance to species like Garcinia assamica, Garcinia cowa, and Garcinia succifolia, it is distinguished by traits such as having up to 15 staminate flowers per fascicle and berries with blackish resinous exudations.

The fruit of the tree holds both cultural and medicinal significance in local communities. The dried pulp is used to make a refreshing sherbet with salt and sugar, commonly consumed during hot weather to prevent heatstroke and quench thirst.

It is also used in fish curries and traditional remedies for diabetes and dysentery. The slightly sour-sweet aril of the seed is eaten raw, often paired with salt, chillies, and mustard oil.