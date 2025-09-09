Digboi: A major water leakage in the residential NS Area, located behind the Women’s College Hostel in Assam, sparked anger among local residents on Monday morning.

They blamed the authorities for gross negligence, pointing to the long-standing nature of the issue.

Residents alleged that thousands of litres of water had been wasted over time, calling it a glaring example of mismanagement and waste of public resources, especially at a time when Indian Oil is enforcing strict cost-control measures.

After NorthEast Now highlighted the issue late Monday evening, authorities acted swiftly. The technical team began repair work at 8:30 am on Tuesday. The on-site supervisor assured residents that the problem would be fixed by late afternoon or evening.

While locals appreciated the quick response following the media report, they sharply criticized the prolonged inaction.

They emphasized that the leakage had persisted for too long without proper redressal and urged the Indian Oil AOD Digboi Refinery management to enforce stricter oversight to prevent such wasteful incidents in the future.

Amar Borgohain, General Manager (Human Resource) at AOD Digboi, engaged with the media shortly after the report surfaced and immediately instructed the technical team to address the issue, resulting in today’s repair efforts.