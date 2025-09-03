Guwahati: The All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) has called for heightened protests in Assam’s Kakopathar, warning that the state capital, Dispur, “will tremble” if their demands are not addressed.

The agitation, which began on Tuesday in Talap Town, is set to continue in Kakopathar on Thursday, both in Tinsukia district, near highways connecting eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

The protests centre on the long-standing demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and autonomy for the Moran community, which remains unfulfilled despite decades of government assurances.

AMSU General Secretary Joykant Moran said, “Years of betrayal and endless talks have pushed our community to the edge. The government is solely responsible for this. We demand clear, time-bound answers.”

The group also condemned alleged police action during Tuesday’s protest at Talap, particularly the assault on AMSU President Palindra Borah.

A supporter said, “In a democracy, movements of the Moran people cannot be suppressed with force. Assam Police must refrain from such actions, or there will be dire consequences.”

The AMSU has called for a mass rally in Kakopathar on Thursday, signaling a renewed phase of agitation. Rising tensions highlight the growing pressure on both state and central governments to respond to the Moran community’s long-standing demands.