Shillong: Two individuals from Assam’s Darrang district were arrested in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills on Monday after over 50 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint operation was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Meghalaya and the district police under the jurisdiction of Jowai Police Station.

The operation was conducted during a naka check around 4 AM.

The suspects were travelling on a passenger bus from Silchar, Assam, to Shillong when the vehicle was intercepted. A subsequent search led to the recovery of five soap cases containing heroin—two found on one suspect and three on the other.

The contraband, which was hidden in their undergarments and pockets, tested positive for heroin and weighed a total of 52.02 grams.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Jowai Police Station.