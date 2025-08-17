Guwahati: Assam Minister Bimal Borah and several passengers experienced a narrow escape at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport when their IndiGo flight landed on a runway already occupied by another aircraft.

Realizing the potential danger, the pilots acted swiftly and took off immediately, preventing what could have turned into a serious accident.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The flight, which departed from Dibrugarh Airport at around 2.30 pm on Sunday, was scheduled to land in Guwahati in the afternoon. However, upon touchdown, the pilots noticed another aircraft waiting on the runway.

To avoid any collision, they promptly aborted the landing and executed a go-around maneuver, circling back to the airport.

After receiving clearance from air traffic control, the IndiGo flight successfully landed on a clear runway without incident.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

All passengers on board, including Assam Minister Bimal Borah, remained safe and unharmed throughout the ordeal.