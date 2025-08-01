Guwahati: The deadly crash of London-bound Air India Flight AI171 on June 12, which killed 260 people after takeoff from Ahmedabad, has shattered public trust in the airline.

In the weeks following the tragedy, a series of technical issues and operational disruptions have left many passengers, especially frequent flyers, wary of flying with Air India.

Since the crash, at least ten technical snags have been reported in Air India and its subsidiary, Air India Express, as of July 31.

The cumulative effect of the crash, coupled with a string of delays and cancellations, has prompted serious concerns about the airline’s safety and reliability. While some passengers remain hopeful for improvement, a large number have expressed fear and frustration, with many vowing to avoid the airline altogether.

Flyers Share Their Fears and Frustrations

The growing unease among passengers is palpable, with many taking to social media and news outlets to share their experiences and fears.

“After the Ahmedabad–London tragedy, I’m scared to travel by flight altogether,” Bidisha Sinha, a student from Assam studying in Delhi told Northeast Now. “I used to be a frequent Air India flyer, but now I don’t think I’ll ever book an Air India ticket again,” she said.

Bhavna Kaushik, a Guwahati native working in Pune, expressed her concern about the aircraft themselves. “I feel like all Boeing flights are unsafe,” she said. “Looking at the recent delays and cancellations across the world, it seems like there’s a serious issue — and Air India is one of the major airlines affected.”

Divya Das, a resident of Shillong working in Bangalore, voiced her reluctance to fly with the airline, regardless of the price. She said, “I’m genuinely scared to fly with Air India. Even if ticket prices drop, I won’t choose them. Their safety record is just too questionable.”

The anonymous frequent flyer from Arunachal Pradesh shared a similar sentiment with Northeast Now. “With all that’s happening, I’m surprised people are still choosing Air India. It’s not just about delays — it’s about trust and safety.”

The frustration isn’t limited to safety concerns alone. Rajat Nath, a resident of Tripura, recounted a recent experience with poor communication. “My Air India flight was delayed for hours, and there was no clear update at the airport. We were left confused and anxious. This kind of poor communication only adds to passengers’ frustration.”

Neha Tamuly from Jorhat, Assam, believes the airline’s response has been insufficient. “Saying sorry after every incident isn’t enough. Air India needs to take real responsibility and fix these recurring issues. People are losing confidence, and the airline has to act before it’s too late.”

A Timeline of Incidents

Since the June 12 crash, a number of technical and operational issues have plagued Air India.

June 15: An Air India Express flight from Kolkata to Hindon was delayed due to a technical snag.

An Air India Express flight from Kolkata to Hindon was delayed due to a technical snag. June 16: An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Ranchi had to divert back to Delhi after takeoff due to a suspected technical glitch.

An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Ranchi had to divert back to Delhi after takeoff due to a suspected technical glitch. June 17: Multiple disruptions were reported on this day, including: A Delhi-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Hong Kong that returned to its origin airport due to a technical issue. The cancellation of a newly scheduled Ahmedabad–London flight due to aircraft unavailability. A San Francisco-Mumbai flight grounded in Kolkata due to an engine snag. Air India flight AI2493 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was canceled due to an operational issue.

Multiple disruptions were reported on this day, including: June 23: An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Jammu was diverted back to Delhi because of a technical problem.

An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Jammu was diverted back to Delhi because of a technical problem. July 22: An Air India flight from Hong Kong to Delhi experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire after landing. The APU was automatically shut down, and no injuries were reported.

An Air India flight from Hong Kong to Delhi experienced an auxiliary power unit (APU) fire after landing. The APU was automatically shut down, and no injuries were reported. July 31: A London-bound Air India flight from Delhi returned to the bay due to a suspected technical fault as it was preparing for takeoff.

Air India’s Response

In an official statement, Air India acknowledged the recent disruptions and attributed them to a combination of factors, including enhanced maintenance checks, geopolitical airspace restrictions, and adverse weather.

The airline has temporarily grounded some aircraft to ensure compliance with updated aviation standards.

“We remain committed to delivering safe and reliable service. Efforts are underway to stabilize operations and minimize inconvenience to our passengers. For affected flights, full refunds or complimentary rescheduling are available under our Irregular Operations (IROP) policy,” the airline said in a statement emailed to Northeast Now.

In the wake of the AI171 crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered Air India to improve internal coordination and spare parts availability.

As a result, the airline reduced its international wide-body flight operations by 15% until mid-July to allow for extensive pre-flight checks on its fleet. An inspection of the airline’s 33 Boeing 787 aircraft found minor faults in eight, which have since been repaired.

The Indian Civil Aviation Ministry reported 183 technical glitches in Indian commercial flights up to July 23, 2025. This has led to intensified safety audits across the industry.

While some passengers remain hopeful that Air India will improve, many others are looking elsewhere for their travel needs.

“I do believe that Air India will eventually operate like it did before — and hopefully with better technology,” said one passenger who chose to remain anonymous.

A survey conducted between June 12 and July 31 found that 40% of frequent flyers are reconsidering future flights with the airline. During the same period, Air India also saw a 12% drop in international bookings.

“If the airline wants to win back its passengers, it must not just say sorry, but take real steps to improve—by listening to its flyers, fixing the faults, and proving that safety and service are top priorities,” a concerned passenger from Nagaland said.