Guwahati: A political controversy has erupted in Assam after Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticized the conversion of a publicly funded orphanage in Dima Hasao into a luxury hotel.

Gogoi’s comments, posted on social media on Saturday, have sparked a wider debate on the state’s development policies and the use of public funds.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Gogoi said:

“On 26-07-2021, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated an orphanage at Boro Haflong, Dima Hasao, built with Rs. 2.98 crore from the NLCPR Fund. Within months, the orphans were moved out. In 2022, the building was partially demolished and renovated. Now, on 26-07-2025, the same building has been re-inaugurated as Hading Hotel. Is this what public welfare looks like in New Assam? From orphanage to luxury hotel, all funded by the public?”

On 26-07-2021, Hon'ble CM Sri. Himanta Biswa Sharma inaugurated an orphanage home at Boro Haflong, Dima Hasao – built with Rs. 2.98 crore from the NLCPR Fund. Within months, the orphans were moved out. In 2022, the building was partially demolished and renovated.



Now, on… — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) August 2, 2025

The building was originally constructed under the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) scheme, which was designed to improve infrastructure in the Northeast.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The orphanage was intended to provide a home for children in need, and its inauguration by Chief Minister Sarma in 2021 was regarded as a significant milestone for child welfare.

However, the orphans were soon moved out, and the facility was later repurposed.

Sources indicate that the building underwent major renovations in 2022, with private sector involvement in converting it into “Hading Hotel” — a luxury accommodation facility now open in the region.

Opposition parties, including Congress, are demanding an audit of the funds used for the orphanage and an investigation into the change of purpose for the building.

Activists and child welfare organizations have raised concerns, labeling it a ‘betrayal’ of the facility’s original purpose.

The Assam government has yet to respond to the allegations, and the controversy is likely to intensify as concerns over the use of public funds and the state’s development priorities continue to escalate.