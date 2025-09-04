Guwahati: Assam’s endurance athlete Anjan Pathak has etched his name in history by completing the Full Ironman Tallinn, regarded as one of the toughest endurance races in the world.

“Completed my first full IRONMAN in Tallinn, Estonia, last weekend. It’s been a year of training, learning, and testing limits, a deeply personal journey. Thank you to my well-wishers, friends, and the LinkedIn community for all the support along the way”. Wrote Anjan Pathak on social media platforms after victory.

Pathak hails from Guwahati.

The grueling event demands athletes to conquer 3.8 km of open-water swimming, 180 km of cycling, and 42.2 km of running, all within a single day. Anjan emerged as the only participant from Assam to cross the finish line this year.

His journey has been nothing short of inspirational. From running marathons to attempting triathlons, he has steadily pushed his limits. Despite failing to complete Ironman Vitoria-Gasteiz just a month earlier, Anjan refused to give up. Without a coach, he intensified his training and returned stronger to Tallinn, proving his resilience.

The Full Ironman Tallinn is an annual international triathlon held in Estonia’s capital, renowned for its scenic yet demanding course. Athletes worldwide compete, making it a true test of endurance and mental strength.

Pathak’s achievement not only highlights his determination but also puts Assam on the global map of endurance sports.