Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended his government’s ongoing eviction drives, asserting that serving eviction notices marks “the most humane” phase of the process. He warned that authorities would use machinery to clear encroachments if people ignored such notices.

While inaugurating the newly constructed BJP district office in Chirang on Wednesday (July 9), Sarma addressed reporters and outlined both political strategy and the government’s stance on contentious evictions in the Bilasipara-Chapar region of Dhubri district.

“Ninety percent of the local population supported the eviction,” he said. “Only 10 percent opposed it, and we carried out the operation peacefully.”

Sarma responded to criticism from the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU), which accused the government of conducting inhumane evictions. “There is nothing more humane than issuing notices before eviction,” he said. “But if someone refuses to vacate after that, we’ll have no choice but to use machines.”

He also issued a firm warning after AAMSU threatened to launch a “militant movement” in protest, “If they choose the path of militancy, we’ll give a militant response.”

Anti-encroachment drives will continue in full swing. Anyone threatening of violence, will be dealt with accordingly. pic.twitter.com/o4DKVdVGG4 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 9, 2025

The Chief Minister claimed that the evictions would ultimately benefit the region by opening land for industrial development, which local communities have long demanded to boost employment and infrastructure.

During his visit to Kajalgaon in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Sarma also announced that the BJP will field candidates only in constituencies where victory seems assured, indicating a selective and strategic approach ahead of elections.

He added that the party has set up offices in all BTR districts except Udalguri, where construction is expected to begin within the next two months.

The remarks came at a time of growing political heat in western Assam, where large-scale evictions have triggered public backlash, court scrutiny, and accusations of government overreach.