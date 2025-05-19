Rampur: The tranquil landscape of Dorabeel, a wetland nestled at Rampur in Assam’s Kamrup district, where hundreds of cattle grazed and the melodies of numerous birds filled the air, is now under threat.

A proposal by the Assam government to de-reserve this grazing land and allocate 49.59 acres (150 bighas) to a Kolkata-based company for the construction of a logistic park has ignited widespread fear among local residents.

Debajit Choudhury, a 67-year-old local activist, voiced the apprehension shared by many, saying, “We are not sure how much longer we will be able to witness this breathtaking view.”

This concern resonates across 21 villages, where residents fear the project will not only decimate the area’s rich biodiversity but also jeopardize the livelihoods of numerous villagers who depend on the grazing land and the wetland, known as Dorabeel.

The Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) Limited is spearheading the plan to transfer the land to New Kolkata International Development Pvt Ltd. However, the Kamrup District Commissioner’s office has already issued a notification proposing the land acquisition.

In response, the affected villagers have united under the banner of the Dorabeel Village Grazing Field Protection Convening Committee to resist the government’s decision. The committee has actively mobilized local support, distributing leaflets to raise awareness about the critical need to protect Dorabeel from the proposed logistic park.

A meeting (Raij Mel) held in Rampur on Sunday (May 18) saw the participation of around 300 people who vehemently opposed the land transfer. The committee vowed to fight relentlessly against the project.

Ashwini Mazumdar, a retired school teacher and a committee member, emphasized the vital role of the wetland and grazing land as a lifeline for the livelihoods of many villagers. He noted the strong opposition from social organizations and indigenous communities who perceive the logistics park as an existential threat.

Highlighting the ecological significance of Dorabeel, which lies adjacent to the Kulshi River, Mazumdar explained its crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance of the area. He warned that constructing a park on the grazing land would lead to ecological devastation and severely impact local livelihoods.

Furthermore, he pointed out the deep historical and cultural roots of the wetland, with numerous age-old folk tales and traditions associated with it, which risk being lost forever.

Livelihoods on the Brink

Hridik Kalita, another member of the protection committee, underscored Dorabeel’s essential contributions to livelihoods and clean air. He refuted the government’s claim of allocating only grazing land, asserting that the wetland and grazing areas are essentially the same.

“While the government claims to allocate only grazing land, the truth is that the Dorabeel wetland and grazing areas are essentially the same. Transferring this land will lead to the destruction of the wetland. We, the people, will resist this environmentally damaging decision under the guise of development,” Kalita said.

Transferring the land, he argued, would inevitably lead to the wetland’s destruction, a decision the villagers vows to resist as environmentally damaging under the guise of development.

Villagers estimate that over 10,000 families across 21 villages, including Nahira, Tezpur, Guimara, Satpokholi, Bortari, Simina, and Phuturi, depend on this land for their sustenance.

Debajit Choudhury clarified that while government records might differentiate between wetland and grazing land, they are functionally the same, with the area transforming into a wetland during the monsoon and reverting to grazing land in the drier winter months.

Hridik Kalita emphasized that the grazing land is the sole area for livestock rearing and the primary source of fodder for the cattle, supporting over 3,000 families.

Additionally, the monsoon-merged wetland supports fish production, a crucial livelihood for around 2,000 families from villages like Rajapukhuri. “This is one of the main sources of livelihood of the villagers belonging to the Kaibarta (SC) community. We never allow building logistic park here, which will disrupt my community’s livelihood,” said Kanak Ch Das, a retired teacher and a resident of Khidir Pukhuri village.

Ashwini Mazumdar also highlighted the dependence of approximately 500 families from the “Kumar” and “Heera” pottery communities in Rajapukhuri village on the unique soil found in the wetland, essential for their craft. The construction of the park, he warned, would eliminate their means of survival.

“This soil is not available everywhere. This particular soil used in making pottery is available in the wetland. The construction of the park will destroy their means of sustenance,” he said.

Ecological Significance Under Siege

The proposed logistic park poses a significant threat to the rich ecological diversity of Dorabeel. Dr. Mrigendra Mohan Goswami, former Professor of Botany at Gauhati University, in an article detailed the rich biodiversity of Dorabeel, including at least 74 fish species, 26 ornamental plants, seven edible or medicinal plants, six fertilizer plants, and three plants used for household goods.

A study by the protection committee further revealed the wetland as a habitat for 10 mammal species, including the endangered river dolphin, 25 reptile species, 68 butterfly species, and a variety of insects, amphibians, and molluscs. The committee cautioned that any damage to this area would disrupt the ecological balance and escalate human-wildlife conflict.

The wetland and grazing land also host over 200 resident and migratory bird species, attracting bird watchers from across Assam and beyond.

Activist Debajit Choudhury pointed out the critical role of the wetland, connected to the Kulshi River, as a breeding ground for the Gangetic River Dolphin, India’s national aquatic animal, which would be severely threatened by the project.

Choudhury also noted that the wetland has already suffered due to rampant illegal sand mining on the Kulshi riverbed, leading to a decrease in the river’s water level and consequently impacting the wetland, as its water flows into the river.

“Rampant illegal sand mining on the Kulshi riverbed has already shrunk the wetland. This is because the sand mining has lowered the river’s water level, which in turn affects the wetland since its water drains into the river,” he said.

The Dorabeel Village Grazing Field Protection Convening Committee has urged the administration to address their concerns and warned of a strong public movement to protect their rights if necessary.