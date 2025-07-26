Guwahati: Dilip Saikia, Member of Parliament from Darrang-Udalguri in Assam, has made history by becoming the first parliamentarian from Northeast India to receive the Sansad Ratna Award, one of the country’s most prestigious honours for outstanding parliamentary performance.

Instituted in 2010 by the Prime Point Foundation and inspired by the ideals of Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the Sansad Ratna Award recognises legislators who have demonstrated excellence in their parliamentary duties through active participation in debates, raising of questions, and introduction of private members’ bills. Selections are based on verified data from the Lok Sabha and PRS Legislative Research, making the award a non-partisan benchmark of legislative contribution.

In a heartfelt message following the announcement, Saikia expressed his gratitude:

“With the love and blessings of the people, I am honoured to receive the Sansad Ratna Award today, joining 17 distinguished MPs from across India. This recognition is not just mine—it belongs to the people of Darrang-Udalguri, to Assam, and to the entire Northeast. I dedicate this award to their trust and to the service of our great nation.”

The 15th edition of the Sansad Ratna Awards will honour 17 Members of Parliament and two Parliamentary Standing Committees—on Finance and Agriculture. Among those receiving special lifetime recognition this year for consistent performance are veteran MPs Supriya Sule, N K Premachandran, Bhartruhari Mahtab, and Shrirang Appa Barne.

Saikia’s award has been widely celebrated across Assam and the broader Northeastern region. Political leaders, civil society members, and citizens have hailed the recognition as a landmark moment, pointing to the historical underrepresentation of the Northeast in national platforms.

The BJP’s Assam unit and various regional organisations called it a proud moment for grassroots leadership and a testament to Saikia’s dedication to his constituency and region.

The selection process for the award is overseen by a jury committee chaired by Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, Chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes and the first-ever recipient of the Sansad Ratna Award. The committee evaluates nominees based purely on performance metrics.

The formal award ceremony is scheduled to be held in New Delhi in July 2025. Since its inception, the Sansad Ratna Awards have honoured 125 Members of Parliament and parliamentary committees for their contributions to Indian democracy.

Known for his consistent participation in key debates and raising pressing issues concerning Assam and the Northeast, Saikia has often ranked among the top performers in the Lok Sabha. His recognition as the first awardee from the region marks a symbolic milestone, highlighting the Northeast’s growing influence and presence in national discourse.

In earning this accolade, Dilip Saikia has not only brought distinction to his constituency but has also carved a place for the Northeast in India’s parliamentary legacy—offering both pride and inspiration for future generations of leaders from the region.