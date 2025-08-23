Digboi: In a landmark gesture, Digboi MLA Suren Phukan has donated one bigha of land at No. 1 Tokowni village under Panikhuwa Gram Panchayat in Assam’s Tinsukia district for the construction of an old age home.

To bolster the project further, Phukan announced the sanctioning of Rs 8 lakh from his MLA fund for the home and Rs 5 lakh for the boundary walls.

The legislator also laid the foundation stone for the facility and its boundary walls in the presence of local villagers, party workers and well-wishers.

A committee comprising local youths will be entrusted with the responsibility of administering the home once it is established.

Speaking at the event, Phukan underlined the importance of caring for elders, many of whom face neglect in their twilight years.

“The irony is that when parents need their children the most, they are often overlooked and neglected. This home will serve as a place of compassion and respect for them,” he said.

The proposed old age home, once completed, will provide shelter, dignity and security to aged and helpless parents, serving as a beacon of community welfare and social responsibility in the Tinsukia district.

The villagers, expressing deep appreciation, lauded the charitable spirit of their legislator.

They also acknowledged Phukan’s contribution towards improving the infrastructure in the once-remote and backward Tokowoni village, where roads and communication facilities have witnessed significant progress under his leadership.