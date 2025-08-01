Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), alleging that the institution was built by encroaching on reserve forest land.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Sarma said, “The issue was brought before the Central Empowerment Committee (CEC) of the Supreme Court. The report confirms that USTM is located inside a reserve forest, and all its construction was carried out within that protected area. I can’t guarantee USTM will exist two years from now.”

He added, “It’s not an educational institute—it’s a hub for the commercialization of education. If it were in Assam, I’d have already shut it down. Since it’s in Meghalaya, I can only pray to God for its immediate demolition.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that the matter is already under the Supreme Court’s purview and that the responsibility now lies with the Meghalaya government.

The controversy stems from repeated flash floods in Guwahati, which Sarma linked to alleged illegal hill-cutting by USTM. The Supreme Court’s CEC has recommended a joint survey by the Meghalaya and Assam governments to assess the environmental damage.

On June 28, Sarma met with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in Guwahati to discuss the issue. He further stated on August 12, 2024, that the Assam government would approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against USTM.

Sarma also referenced the university’s chancellor, Mahbubul Hoque, criticizing what he called a “flood jihad.” Hoque spent nearly a month in jail over CBSE exam malpractice allegations tied to a school run by the ERD Foundation.